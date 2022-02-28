Bo'ness play park plans get the go ahead after third attempt

UK walking and cycling charity Sustrans lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 28 last year to create the play area on a site to the north west Of 2 Union Street, Bo'ness.

That proposal was withdrawn on Monday, January 10.

An earlier application to create the play park to the north of the town’s Union Street Car Park was also withdrawn on September 24 last year.

Falkirk Council planners granted planning permission for the play park to go ahead

It was third time lucky, however, after plans lodged on December 23 last year were granted listing building consent on Friday, February 25, 2022.

That application will see the play park created on a site to the north west Of Bo'ness Harbour near Dock Street and Union Street.

Plans stated the play area is going to have a sunken barge, stilt posts, wobbly bridge, balance beam, hop logs and a roundabout.

Earlier this year the developers confirmed they were still committed to bringing the nautical themed play park to Bo’ness despite plans being withdrawn on two occasions at that point.

A spokesperson for Sustrans said: “We would like to reassure the community the play park is still going ahead. The planning application was withdrawn due to planning restrictions associated with a nearby pipeline.

"We have identified another location on the Bo’ness Foreshore and are in the process of submitting a new planning application.”

