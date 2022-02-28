Falkirk bus builder welcomes fund to allow it to create 137 electric vehicles

The fund aims to encourage significant change in the bus market in favour of zero-emission technologies, creating sustainable and inclusive growth.

By supporting the swift transition to zero emission vehicles and infrastructure, ScotZEB hopes to help achieve targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contribute to the delivery of Low Emission Zones, encourage inward investment and growth in the supply chain of zero carbon vehicle and energy solutions in Scotland, with associated employment, economic and social benefits.

Successful proposals for 137 zero-emission buses were made with ADL as the intended supplier and the company will now work with the awardees to finalise contracts for these electric buses, which will be built by ADL in Falkirk.

The funding for bus operators resulted in ADL getting the chance to build 137 new zero emission buses like this one

They will help to underpin skilled jobs as well as the company’s apprenticeship and graduate programmes. ADL is also working to upskill its team in green technology and continues to invest in the future of its team members through professional development opportunities.

Paul Davies, ADL president and managing director, said: “The Scottish Government continues to lead by example with its support for the bus industry, and the ScotZEB challenge fund supports our collaborative business model of working in close partnership with operators, infrastructure partners and stakeholders.

"We are pleased that bids for 137 of our zero emission buses have been successful in this phase. These zero emission buses will be built at our factory in Falkirk and therefore ensure this Scottish Government investment is made domestically, allowing the benefits to be felt by our team members and across our communities.

"We very much look forward to working with the successful operators to finalise terms and get our teams working on these buses.”

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced the ScotZEB funding – the largest award of its kind in Scotland – and welcomed the green jobs it would support, as well as the as cutting emissions from transport and helping to tackle climate change.

She said: “We want more people to choose to travel by bus now and in the future, and to do so knowing that local buses are contributing to our climate change ambitions.”

