Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When Bo’ness historian Robert Jardine passed away after a short illness in May, aged 69, his loss was keenly felt.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community rallied to support his beloved wife Gail (nee Brown), his dad Sam and sister Sandra.

In the weeks and months following Robert’s death, many groups in the town have also felt his loss – he was a stalwart of so many of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among their number was the Bo’ness Town Trust Association, a group he joined in 2004 and served as chairman and secretary since 2016.

Robert's legacy with the association will continue thanks to his friends.

It was a group Robert held dear to his heart, largely thanks to his love of local history as well as the fact his 97-year-old dad Sam was, and remains, an active member.

With the AGM not scheduled to be held until March, Gail and his friends were determined not to let the association fold.

Fellow authors on the Without Fear project, delivered under the association’s banner, Richard Hannah and Alan Gow and Gail spoke to treasurer Graham Bull and devised a plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard said: “Graham was concerned that, without support, the group would fold. So we’ve set up an interim committee until the AGM to ensure Robert’s legacy, and the association, continues.”

Richard is serving as the interim chairman, with Gail as secretary, Graham as treasurer and Alan Gow and Maria Ford as committee members.

They have booked a number of speakers for the upcoming season of talks which usually run from September to March but due to Robert's passing will begin in October and run until April.

All of the meetings take place in St Catharine’s Church hall in Cadzow Crescent, Bo’ness, at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 31, local historian Ian Scott – the Witches of Bo’ness.

November 21, local historian Alan Gow – World War I and II.

January 16, Geoff Bailey, the former keeper of archaeology and local history in Falkirk – Bo’ness Harbour.

February 20, Richard Hannah, former Bo’ness firefighter – history of Bo’ness fire service.

March 20, Christine Simm, former Bo’ness librarian – whaling industry of Bo’ness.

April 24, historian Maria Ford – history of Bo’ness Fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard added: “The AGM will also be held on March 20 when members will be able to vote on a new committee.”

Bo’ness Town Trust Association was founded in June 1982.

Its aim was to host a series of talks, giving people in the town a chance to find out more about its long and proud history.

The first chairman was Stewart Simpson, with Jim Black serving as the secretary and John Campbell as treasurer.

Robert Jardine and Graham Bull joined the ranks in 2004. In 2015, when Christine and Angus Smith announced they’d be standing down from the committee, Robert and Graham stepped up to take on the roles of chairman/secretary and treasurer respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome to join the association with single membership costing just £3 for the season or £5 for a joint membership if you sign up with a family member.

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/groups/TownTrust.