Blind Polmont dad completes skydive for son and Muscular Dystrophy UK

Joseph Moan, 41, put himself forward for Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK)’s national skydive as an act of solidarity with his five-year-old boy, Jack Robinson, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in November 2019.

The diagnosis of the progressive, muscle-wasting condition came on the back of several trips to the doctor to try to find out why Jack was unable to walk until after his second birthday.

Joseph and Jack’s mum, Nuala, decided they would not allow the former’s blindness to stop them fundraising to find a cure for the genetic disorder.

Blind Polmont man Joseph Moan performed a skydive that has raised more than £1000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Joseph, who has been blind since birth, was finally able to participate in the event at Skydive St Andrews in Glenrothes on Sunday following a number of postponements.

He has so far raised more than £1000 for MDUK.

Joseph said: “I can’t wait to take to the skies again sometime in the not too distant future.”

Jack’s parents were told by doctors their son would be in a wheelchair by the time he reached high school.

The skydive is the latest fundraiser for the family, who also took part in MDUK’s Go Bright campaign in February when they persuaded Jack’s entire school, St Margaret’s Primary, to wear bright colours for a day – generating £1205.

Joseph continued: “Jack was a toddler who didn’t always meet the milestones expected.

“He was delayed in being able to sit independently and was unable to walk until after his second birthday.

“My partner and I discussed it many times over the years and both agreed that it didn’t matter how long it took for Jack to be able to walk because once he achieved it, that would be it forever. Unfortunately we were wrong.

“For the most part Jack is a happy, fun-loving, cheeky and mischievous young lad.

“He tires easily due to fatigue and he tries to keep up with his brother and peers which can be difficult for him.

“We as a family have adapted to Jack’s needs and capabilities but life in general cannot adapt to Jack. We will do all we can to help him through life’s stages.”

Click here to make a donation.

