Bingo Loco hopes for big numbers at Falkirk event

It’s bingo, but not like your gran or auntie knows it, and Temple, in Burnbank Road, will be hosting the all singing, dancing bingo calling action event from 7.30pm on Friday.

According to Bingo Loco organisers, the punters say the event is "unreal”, “so much fun” with “great atmosphere”, “brilliant tunes” and “one of the best nights out” they have had in years.

Billed as “the country's foremost bingo experience”, Bingo Loco is bringing its signature “Bingo Rave” to towns and cities all across the UK this festive season and is

Bingo Loco is a fun night out by all accounts

A Bingo Loco spokesbloke said: “Expect next level Christmas themes, bigger-than-ever prizes and unforgettable experiences as well as all the usual thrills and spills the brand has become so well known for – you will not be left disappointed.

“Since returning in summer, the sensory-stimulating Bingo Loco shows have hosted unforgettable parties all over the world. Each one is famed for its over the top sense of drama and spectacle as venues are transformed with craziness, chaos and colour like no other bingo event.

"This season will see Bingo Loco kit out all venues with extra special Christmas decor. Every event will be a mini-winter escape that will get you in the jolly festive spirit. The team will all be decked-out in their best festive fits as they give out a fresh batch of international holiday prizes to lucky audience members as well as plenty of other seasonal prizes.”

"Each night will come with a heartwarming soundtrack of the best Christmas music and most fun hits from the nineties and noughties. As usual, events will be showered in confetti with CO2 cannons, speed Macarena, foul-mouthed wind-up merchants and cheeky stage performers, while charismatic and unabashed hosts will have your sides splitting from laughter.

"There will also be wild dance-offs, hilarious lip sync competitions and prizes for the very best Christmas themed outfits.”

Doors open at 6pm.

Visit Temple’s Facebook page for more information.

