Big night in Stenhousemuir aims to raise money for Strathcarron

The event takes place in the Plough Hotel, Main Street, Stenhousemuir on Saturday, November 20 and features the award-winning comedy cabaret of Top Hat and Heels, as well as a raffle with amazing prices, including a three-night staycation in Aviemore and signed sporting memorabilia from Manchester United FC.

The fund raising night was meant to take place last year in Camelon, but unfortunately COVID-19 restrictions meant it had to be cancelled.

Award winning comedy cabaret act Top Hat and Heels will be the star turn on the night

Strathcarron Hospice is a charity closed to organiser Mary Cardno’s heart – both her parents died from cancer and she has volunteered at the hospice in the past.

Card Factory, where Mary works, have kndly pledged to match fund the amount raised – up to £1000 – on the night.

Tickets cost £10.

The event starts at 7pm.

Call Mary on 07974893771 for more information.

