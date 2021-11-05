Big night in Stenhousemuir aims to raise money for Strathcarron
A party night aims to provide a ton of fun for the audience and coin in cash for Strathcarron Hospice at the same time.
The event takes place in the Plough Hotel, Main Street, Stenhousemuir on Saturday, November 20 and features the award-winning comedy cabaret of Top Hat and Heels, as well as a raffle with amazing prices, including a three-night staycation in Aviemore and signed sporting memorabilia from Manchester United FC.
The fund raising night was meant to take place last year in Camelon, but unfortunately COVID-19 restrictions meant it had to be cancelled.
Strathcarron Hospice is a charity closed to organiser Mary Cardno’s heart – both her parents died from cancer and she has volunteered at the hospice in the past.
Card Factory, where Mary works, have kndly pledged to match fund the amount raised – up to £1000 – on the night.
Tickets cost £10.
The event starts at 7pm.
Call Mary on 07974893771 for more information.