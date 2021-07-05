WATCH: London drum and bass legend's cool musical salute to Falkirk area ice cream parlour

A personal hero of Candied owner Amrit Dhillon, General Levy – aka Paul Levy – cemented his legend in the drum and bass and jungle scene of the early 1990s with his hit song Incredible.

Amrit said: “I’ve always been a fan of General Levy from back when I was at university in Edinburgh and his song Incredible came out. I recently saw one of his videos and it brought those memories back, so I just messaged him to thank him for his music and how special it was to me.

“I told him about Candied and how we are opening another site in Stenhousemuir in August. I said we always donate the opening day takings to Strathcarron Hospice and asked him if there was something he could do to promote this.”

Candied owner - and top General Levy fan - Amrit Dhillon was lucky enough to get a musical tribute from his hero

The two of them had a chat and General Levy said to leave it with him.

A short time later he recorded the musical tribute to Candied in his own inimitable style.

Amrit and the Candied team were so impressed they created a special General Levy Jungle ice cream to sell in their stores in Denny, Grangemouth and Rumford.

Amrit said: “General Levy has Trinidadian roots so we used mango – as it’s a very popular fruit in the Caribbean – strawberry and black cherries to represent the colours of the Trinidad flag.”

Amrit has been supporting Strathcarron Hospice and its vital work since 2015 after his father Harry sadly died there in that year.

Earlier this year Candied raised £5000 for Strathcarron to mark the vital hospice’s milestone 40th anniversary.

At the time Amrit said: “We are humbled, grateful and delighted that we could all unite in the spirit of giving to help such a vital facility such as Strathcarron. A wonderful union between Candied and the community which is not the first and certainly won’t be the last.”

Back in 2020 the Candied parlours came out of lockdown and raised an amazing £5500 for Strathcarron by donating the day’s takings.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.