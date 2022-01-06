BEM for Forth Valley stalwart behind armed forces charity

Mary Kenyon chairs the regional SSAFA branch, and has worked with military families, veterans, and serving personnel for the past 30 years.

Her noted her “exceptional dedication and commitment ”to the charity, adding: “She is an outstanding leader and motivator who is a skilled mentor with a gift of being able to bring out the best in people and help them achieve their full potential.”

Mary Kenyon BEM with Ian Hicks, SSAFA’s Progress Programme Business Lead

Mary said it has been an honour working with SSAFA.She added: “I am quite overwhelmed, almost embarrassed really that the honour in this branch and for work done across the east of Scotland has been given to me.

“It is really an award for the whole team, and I am absolutely thrilled for them because they have worked so hard through many changes in the past couple of years.”

