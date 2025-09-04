BEAR Scotland looks for green light to carry out road works over river near Grangemouth

Road maintenance and management firm BEAR Scotland is looking for permission to carry out work on a motorway near the River Carron.

The firm has applied to Scottish ministers at Holyrood under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010 to allow workers to pursue carriageway expansion joint replacement work on the M9 – specifically a bridge crossing the River Carron.

Permission under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010 is required for certain licensable activities in Scotland's marine area to ensure the protection of the marine environment and human health.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.