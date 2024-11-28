Beanstalk youngsters' performance at Grangemouth Town Hall really grows on you

The talented thesps of the Young Portonian Theatre Company had the audience believe a flatulent, cannibalistic giant was living in the sky and a pantomime dame single mum of two and a saggy cow called Buttermilk could find love with each other.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that was just for starters.

It was another great showing from the youngsters as they roared into action and took on the well worn tall tale of Jack and the Beanstalk, managing to create twists and turns we didn’t even know we needed to see.

There’s a bit of country and western feel to the start of the panto, with Dame Dotty (Aimee Malloy) looking like a nightmarish Dolly Parton clone and royal family PA Humphrey (Anna Seal) donning some fetching cowboy boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wonderful and talented cast of Jack and the Beanstalk (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The Nathan Evans tune Highland Girl had the whole audience thinking they were in the midst of a foot stomping Scottish hoedown.

Star of the show was the heroic Jack (Darragh Lees) and like almost all the main cast, Darragh can belt out a tune with the best of them when called upon.

Her standout performance came in the sword wielding training montage – like Sean Connery showing Christopher Lambert the ways of the blade in Highlander but with the addition of Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero as the soundtrack.

Sharing vocals with Anna Seal – who delivered a cracking slow build up to the main dance routine – Darragh gave it some welly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was getting in shape for a quest to find kidnapped Princess Charlotte (Kiki Newton) who, like all good 1980s fantasy films and video games, had been kidnapped by a baddie and taken to a far off place.

Kiki’s duet with Darragh on the Back Street Boys’ classic I Want It That Way was another highlight.

Speaking of “duets”, one of the strangest in Young Portonians history took place between Dame Dotty and Buttermilk the Cow (Mollie Campbell and Molly Gallagher).

It takes a singer like Aimee Malloy to convince people there can be love story involving a pantomime dame and a pantomime cow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it made the audience even sadder when poor old Buttermilk was taken away as a snack for the giant – who had a thunderous voice that sounded like a Scottish Roy Kent from Ted Lasso.

There wasn’t just singing on display on the night, as Piccalilli the Witch – a wicked performance from Beth Rafferty as the REAL baddie and the puppet master behind the giant – and Fairy Sugardust (Sophie Grandison) showed of some rap skills.

Both sparkly Sophie and baddie Beth were spitting out rhymes at each other and to other characters that Eminem would have struggled to keep up with.

The royal couple King Crumble (Anna Graham) and Queen Apricot (Iris Wilson) weren’t rappers, but they were game for a laugh, with Anna engaging in some crazy cookery with Dame Dotty and prim and proper Iris thinking the giant’s toilet was a bath and taking every opportunity to correct her husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henchmen have never come with more wisecracks a minute than Snatcher (Lochlan Lees) and Scarper (Martha Forsyth), who exchanged banter with each other and anyone else they met at a breakneck pace.

And when they weren’t trading barbs back and forth they were belting out Twisted Sisters rocker We’re Not Going To Take It.

The people’s champion on the night was undoubtedly the third member of the Dimple family, Simple Simon (Emily Reid), who seemed to be the heart and soul of the whole adventure.

It’s testament to Emily and her cast mates’ performances that people were too busy enjoying the singing, dancing and jokes to stop and realise the panto plot centred on a carnivorous giant stealing people – and one really cute cow – away from their homes and loved ones with the sole purpose of munching on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one stage he booms out he would like something to eat on a stick – but it’s not a kebab he wants, it’s an arthritic pensioner.

Helping Piccalilli the Witch and the giant get their food supply is Rancid (Hollie McGuire), the friendly neighbourhood rat catcher.

The audience actually sees Hollie drag Princess Charlotte away to be eaten, but you can’t stay mad at Rancid, especially when he’s scheming and bantering with Snatcher and Scarper.

The whole production was excellent from start to finish with director Colin Scott keeping up a pace that a Hollywood action film would have been proud, while musical director Annie McIntyre and choreographer Paige McGinlay teamed up to create routines and set pieces that had folk singing and dancing as they left the town hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The digital backdrops actually added to the action, with the most memorable scene being the beanstalk’s sudden growth spurt.

Pantos have never be that topical, but there was a mention of Donald Trump and a joke about Falkirk Council taking ages to deal with things.

There was also the usual dig at Bo’ness, with the giant coming to rest with a bump on his rump in the coastal village.

Oh, and having said that, this Grangemouth panto had the top line of dialogue of the year – better than anything on television, film, stage or tik tok in 2025 – when the giant stated in his Roy Kent-ish growl “Fee fi fo fum I just landed on my bum”.

Young Portonian’s Jack and the Beanstalk cast list:

Darragh Lees (Jack)

Aimee Malloy (Dame Dotty)

Emily Reid (Simple Simon)

Beth Rafferty (Piccalilli the Witch)

Sophie Grandison (Fairy Sugardust)

Hollie McGuire (Rancid)

Anna Graham (King Crumble)

Iris Wilson (Queen Apricot)

Kiki Newton (Princess Charlotte)

Lochlan Lees (Snatcher)

Martha Forsyth(Scarper)

Anna Seal (Humphrey)

Mollie Campbell and Molly Gallagher (Buttermilk)

CHORUS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylx Jack Bryce, Abigail Chalmers, Lacie Gandy, Elliot Rose Goldie, Amy Isaac, Lexxii Lee Marshall, Mia Maynard, David White Munoz, Rebecca McCartney, Millie Orr, Olivia Gilbert Quinn, Jessica Smith, Ada Stewart, Rose Williamson, Fearne White