Falkirk M&S manager wins hero award

Brian Torley, who manages the premises in Falkirk Central Retail Park, recently picked up the award from television presenter Rylan at the ceremony down in London.

The Retail Week Awards celebrate the outstanding work of British retailers and the retail workforce over the last year and recognised excellence across the industry, with the Store Hero Award specifically recognising everyday shop colleagues for their “heroism, community spirit and selflessness on the front line of retail”.

Brian was nominated for the award for the leadership and dedication he displayed to colleagues and shoppers in what was a particularly difficult period.

Falkirk M&S manager Brian Torley receives his award from television personality Rylan

He said: “It was an honour to be recognised by Retail Week and to attend with retailers from all sides of the industry to receive such a prestigious award. I’m both humbled and proud to win and to represent Marks & Spencer who have supported my nomination.

"I want to thank my remarkable team at Falkirk who support me day in day out to make Falkirk M&S both a great place to shop and to work. I also thank my loyal

customers, some of whom we have served for many years.

"Their support has been incredible.”

The ward panel felt Brian had demonstrated incredible leadership over the past year, with M&S Falkirk becoming one of the best performing food halls in the UK – something which was achieved in the most difficult of circumstances, following the deaths of two serving colleagues and his own sister.

An M&S spokesperson said: “He has guided his team of 80 colleagues through a period of wide scale change to deliver fantastic results for the business - in extremely challenging circumstances.

"This includes setting up a book of condolences for well-known store worker “Mr Falkirk” – John McAleer – which saw colleagues and customers flock to the store to

remember him and donate more than £8000 to his family.