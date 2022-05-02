Barr withdraws Irn Bru bottles from Falkirk shelves after cap 'pop-off' warning

According to the Foods Standards Ageny (FSA) the products affected are the Irn Bru regular and Irn Bru 1901 750ml glass bottles with the batch code C2 2083, C2 2084, C2 2082, C2 2087 and C2 2088 and the best before date of March 2023.

A FSA spokesperson said: “There is a risk the bottle caps may pop off unexpectedly which may cause injury, so AG Barr is recalling these products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores selling these products.

AG Barr recalled the bottles of Irn Bru regular and Irn Bru 1901 after reports of caps popping off unexpectedly

"These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products. If you have bought them, open the bottles with care to release the pressure.