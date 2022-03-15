Banknock barn could soon become holiday destination
Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a barn on a farm to create holiday accommodation.
By James Trimble
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 1:41 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 1:41 pm
Margaret Henderson Farquhar, working with Stirling-based agent Kessbear Design, applied for permission on Monday, March 14 to change and extend the barn at East Kelt Farm, Banknock to create the holiday accommodation.
A decision on the application is expected to be taken under delegated powers, meaning it will not go before the planning committee but will be looked at by planning officers.