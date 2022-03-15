Banknock barn could soon become holiday destination

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a barn on a farm to create holiday accommodation.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 1:41 pm
Margaret Henderson Farquhar, working with Stirling-based agent Kessbear Design, applied for permission on Monday, March 14 to change and extend the barn at East Kelt Farm, Banknock to create the holiday accommodation.

A decision on the application is expected to be taken under delegated powers, meaning it will not go before the planning committee but will be looked at by planning officers.

Plans to change the use of the barn have been lodged with Falkirk Council planners

