Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Kylah Mitchell

Kylah Kristine Talya Mitchell was born on October 1, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.26am, weighing 6lb.

Dad Brian Mitchell, 43, is a graphic designer, while mum Kryssy Mitchell, 34, is a social carer. The family live in Falkirk. Kryssy is originally from Edmonton in Canada and has lived in Scotland for seven years.

Mum’s pregnancy went very well with no issues.

Their little one was due on October 13, but on the last day of September, mum woke dad up and said that the baby was arriving now. They went to hospital to check things out.

Dad said: “The nurses and doctors at first did not think the baby was arriving that day, however things started to progress very quickly and before we knew it we were being moved to the delivery ward.

"From there it was a whirlwind and I just gave Kryssy as much support as possible. My wife was simply amazing, I have never been more proud of her because eventually we had our little daughter with us in the world. It was the most incredible feeling of our lives.”

Mum and dad didn’t know if they were having a boy or a girl, so they tried to decide potential names early. They agreed upon a boy’s name very quickly, however a girl’s name turned out to be far trickier. Mum messaged dad one day he was at work to suggest Kylah and he said he knew instantly that it was the name for a daughter. As a Scottish Gaelic name, dad said it made it even better.

Kylah is a very happy baby who loves to giggle and play with anything near to hand, especially the labels of cuddly toys instead of the actual toys. She loves to play peek-a-boo with her dad and absolutely loves it when her mum dances to make her laugh. Kylah has already travelled to Canada twice to see family and to Turkey for a short holiday. Mum and dad love to travel and can’t wait to plan more trips with Kylah in the future.

Her proud grandparents are Ian and Elaine Mitchell in Polmont and Kris and Norm Murphy in Edmonton, Canada. Her great grandparents Francis and Talya Shen also live in Edmonton.

Mum and dad want to thank their parents – Ian, Elaine and Kris – so much for all their help during the pregnancy and also for being the most amazing grandparents Kylah could hope for.

Also, thanks to Brian’s big sister Lauren for already being an amazing auntie and babysitter, her husband Martyn for being a wonderful uncle and children Mitchell and Lily-Grace for being loving big cousins. Kryssy’s sisters have been incredible with their first niece on the family’s visits to Canada – Auntie Lindsay, Auntie Jessika and Uncle Clark and Auntie Vanessa and Uncle Stew, thank you all for the love you have shown Kylah already. Dad added: “Both families from Scotland to Canada have really shown us just how lucky we truly are.”

Mum and dad also thanked all the midwives in Ward 7 for their amazing help, adding: “we cannot say enough about their care and dedication.”