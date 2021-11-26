Awards ceremony recognises £2.2m project to transform Zetland Park

Falkirk Council was announced as a runner-up in the ‘Streets and Spaces’ category for the project, with the ambitions of all involved highlighted.

The success was highlighted at an online celebration broadcast hosted by STV weatherman, Sean Batty.

Viewers heard how Falkirk Council’s £2.2m redevelopment of the park is gaining plaudits as work continues to ensure it becomes a vibrant place.

The team at Zatland Park

Once complete, it will deliver park improvements including a refurbished war memorial and historic fountain, a new play area and pump track, a naturalised former boating pond, a stage and outdoor events space and a rejuvenated Rose Garden.

Organised by Scotland's Towns Partnership (STP), the Scotland Loves Local awards recognised and rewarded remarkable work taking place to transform communities and make them better places to live.

They also highlight the vital need for people to think, choose and spend local to help businesses in their community survive the impact of Covid-19.

Professor Leigh Sparks, Chair of STP, said: “You cannot fail but to be both humbled and energised by the fantastic work that all of our nominees are doing to create a fairer, stronger, more sustainable future where local life is the heartbeat of Scotland.”Professor Sparks continued: “They go above and beyond, day in, day out to help create communities which we will all be the better for and deserve this rich recognition.

“My congratulations go to all of our finalists.”

