Award success for Grangemouth pupils who set up their own business

It trIumphed at this year’s Festival of Youth Enterprise, run by Young Enterprise (YE) Scotland

The students’ business, Burn Unlimited, won the ‘Best Overall Company’ award, and then picked up the runners-up prize for the whole of the UK.

The team created its own wooden Christmas decorations and gifts using a laser cutter in the school.

Carrongrange pupils with their enterprise award

With the help of their teachers and YE Scotland volunteers, the students made, marketed and sold them to the local community, while also managing the financial side of the business.

Fraser Morrison, team programme manager at YE Scotland, said: “The judges agreed the Burn Unlimited team consistently performed strongly in all the judged elements of logo, presentation and adverts, showed an impressive journey for the students involved and embodied the spirit of the programme in everything they did.”

