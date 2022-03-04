Apprenticeship awards recognition for Forth Valley College

A young engineer from Denny and a local learning provider have been recognised in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 4th March 2022, 9:11 am
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 9:12 am

Forth Valley College has been named as a finalist in the Innovation in Learning Provision category sponsored by Scottish Training Federation.

And Mark Gullan has been recognised in the ‘Apprentice Ambassador of the Year’ category.

The college’s recognition came for its role to drive the innovative Fuel Change Challenge, which has generated ideas from apprentices now being developed to support net zero ambitions for 2045.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Forth Valley College apprentices.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk Council look at extending pub opening hours for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Forth Valley has teamed up with Fuel Change – a social enterprise which helps apprentices solve real-life ‘challenges’ set by businesses.

Mark, 24, suggested work solutions to Scottish Water that have saved the business significant sums of money.

Mark said: “Doing an apprenticeship puts people in great stead to develop their own personal characteristics and gain more confidence, while also learning a wide range of skills and building a wide range of contacts.”

The winners will be revealed on Wednesday, March 9.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Forth Valley CollegeScottish Water