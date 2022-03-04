Apprenticeship awards recognition for Forth Valley College

Forth Valley College has been named as a finalist in the Innovation in Learning Provision category sponsored by Scottish Training Federation.

And Mark Gullan has been recognised in the ‘Apprentice Ambassador of the Year’ category.

The college’s recognition came for its role to drive the innovative Fuel Change Challenge, which has generated ideas from apprentices now being developed to support net zero ambitions for 2045.

Forth Valley College apprentices.

Forth Valley has teamed up with Fuel Change – a social enterprise which helps apprentices solve real-life ‘challenges’ set by businesses.

Mark, 24, suggested work solutions to Scottish Water that have saved the business significant sums of money.

Mark said: “Doing an apprenticeship puts people in great stead to develop their own personal characteristics and gain more confidence, while also learning a wide range of skills and building a wide range of contacts.”

The winners will be revealed on Wednesday, March 9.

