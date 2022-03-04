Falkirk Council look at extending pub opening hours for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The matter will be discussed at meeting of the board on Wednesday, March 9.

Members will be asked to grant a “blanket one-hour extension” to premises and to decide what dates the extensions should apply to.

The agenda states: ""Members are asked to agree a position on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It is thought such applications for an extra hour for the celebrations would help local licence holders trying to recover from the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on them for the last two years.

“The May bank holiday has been moved to Thursday, June 2 and an extra bank holiday has been added for Friday, June 3 to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Section 67 of the Licensing (Scotland) Act 2005 enables a licensing board, if it considers it appropriate to do so in connection with a special event of local or national significance, make a determination extending hours by such period as the board may specify in the determination. It is anticipated applications may be made for this event, and some may seek hours outwith the board’s policy on general trading hours.

"In normal circumstances, these applications would be considered on an individual basis by the board, however, due to the local authority elections in May, the licensing board’s last meeting is on April 6 and and the new Board will not meet until after the Jubilee celebrations.”

