Ancre Somme Association donate cash towards Bainsford war memorial

The Ancre Somme Association Scotland forces charity donated a cheque for £1000 to Bainsford War Memorial Association.

A £90,000 fundraising challenge was launched by the war memorial committee in 2019 to place a commemorative stone in Dawson Park.

It would bear the names of more than 200 young men from Bainsford who died in combat – many of whom are buried in France or Belgium with no known grave.

Donations so far include £65,000 from Falkirk Common Good Fund and £10,000 from Falkirk Community Choices fund.

ASA Chairman John Jenkins said “We wanted to support the fundraising efforts of Bainsford War Memorial and we will assist them with an educational booklet for all school children.

“The Bainsford heroes of WWI and WWII who defended our freedom and way of life, will now have a public memorial in 2022.

“On behalf of our patron Colin MacLachlan, ASA president Provost William Buchanan and members, may I take this opportunity to congratulate Bainsford War Memorial Association, its chairman Councillor Robert Bissett and members for their hard work and dedication to this memorial project.”

Mr Bissett said “We are delighted to receive this wonderful donation and support from Ancre Somme Association Scotland charity.

“The work that ASA Scotland forces charity does to educate and inform young people in schools and communities across Scotland is tremendous.”

Provost Buchanan said: “I am delighted to be involved in this wonderful memorial project for the people of Bainsford, remembering those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Teaching young people our Armed Forces history is critical to every child’s education, we must never forget the bravery and sacrifice from WWI, WWII and all subsequent wars and conflicts.

“We should be reminding young people every day, that our Armed Forces protect our freedom and way of life every single day.

“As President of ASA Scotland forces charity, can I also congratulate everyone involved with Bainsford War Memorial Association - this memorial work is fantastic for the people and children of Bainsford.”

