Bonnybridge heating firm takes home award at first attempt

Graeme Hillier, from Glasgow, and Dougie Hunter, from Falkirk, began Heatsafe Heating Ltd 10 years ago, working out of their homes and slowly, but surely built the business up until the were able to move to their current offices in Canalbank Estate, Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge.

Now the lads have marked their first decade in business by winning the prestigious Best Plumbing and Heating Company title in the Scottish Home Improvement Awards 2021.

Heatsafe Heating made it into the final, and Dougie and Graeme attended an awards ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow last week where the firm was announced as the winner.

Dougie said: “It was a great night. The award comes at a prefect time with us celebrating our 10 years in business. This was the first time we had entered the awards and we won.

"It really tops things off.”

Both 39, they first met at college almost 20 years ago when they were apprentices at Scottish Gas.

Heatsafe Heating began when they decided to leave Scottish Gas and set up their own business – not knowing then what the future would hold, but they knew they would regret it if they bottled out.

Dougie and Graeme have been able to add to their workforce with fourth year apprentice Marc Welch, from Glasgow, and first year apprentice Harry Nixon, from Falkirk.

It has been a long journey over the last decade, which both Graeme and Dougie swear has “flown by”.

"The first couple of years were the difficult ones,” said Dougie. “When we got through them, we weren’t thinking about going on and being in business for 10 years – it’s been a quick 10 years.”

Now covering the whole of the central belt of Scotland, Heatsafe – having earned Which? Trusted Traders accreditation – carries out service, installation and repair of gas services, boilers and central heating systems in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Falkirk and Stirling and everywhere in between.

And now they have captured the best plumbing and heating company in the Scottish Home Improvement Awards to round off a great year and a great decade.

