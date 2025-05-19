All you need to know about Revolution Festival 2025 at the Falkirk Wheel

A day of family friendly fun and celebrations is set to take place this weekend as the Revolution Festival returns for 2025.

The event, which promises fun for all, takes place at The Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, May 24.

The annual celebration marks the anniversary of the Wheel’s grand opening in 2002 and set against the backdrop of the world’s only rotating boat lift, the event celebrates Scottish innovation, engineering excellence and environmental stewardship.

There will be a whole host of activities planned during the day in addition to the regular offering at the tourist attraction, including live music, interactive performances and character meet-and-greets.

Revolution Festival returns to the Falkirk Wheel this weekend. (Pic: Peter Sandground)

There’s also the opportunity to soar in the sky on boat trips that showcase the astounding mechanics of the wheel in motion.

Families can also enjoy the Wheel’s other attractions including e-boat rides, crazy golf and archery.

The always popular chalk fight is also back again this year.

This year’s event follows the recent awarding of the Gold Green Tourism Award to The Falkirk Wheel – a testament to its commitment to sustainability and visitor experience.

And in a move to make the festival more accessible and environmentally friendly, Scottish Canals has teamed up with McGill’s Buses to provide dedicated one-off shuttle services from both Falkirk High railway station and Upper Newmarket Street in the town centre directly to the event site.

Ross McMillan, head of destinations for Scottish Canals, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome visitors from across Scotland and beyond to celebrate this remarkable feat of engineering. Revolution Festival is our way of saying thank you to the thousands of people who visit, support and love this place. We can’t wait to share another unforgettable day with you all.”

Revolution Festival runs from 10am to 5pm at the Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, May 24.

For more information visit the Scottish Canals website.