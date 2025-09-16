All you need to know about Doors Open Day 2025 in Falkirk district

Venues across Falkirk district are set to welcome visitors this September as the popular Doors Open Days take place.

The initiative, which takes place across Scotland throughout the month, allows members of the public to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes, all for free. It’s a chance to celebrate community heritage and the built environment, while visiting some interesting and historic buildings.

Six buildings across Falkirk district will be opening their doors on Saturday, September 20.

Among them are three new venues participating in the initiative for the first time this year.

Visitors will once again have the chance to see around the Barony Theatre in Bo'ness - both front of house and backstage.

Callendar House is one of those new participants for 2025 with a lot of things planned.

The house will be open on Saturday from 10am to 5pm offering a behind the scenes glimpse at how the team bring art and history to life in the mansion dating back to the 14th century.

Visitors can celebrate the opening of the new sensory interpretation space and explore the sights, sounds, smells and stories of the house’s historic Georgian kitchen. The doors to the house’s reading room will be open between 10.30am and noon, and from 1pm to 2.30pm when the senior archivist will be sharing some of her favourite documents, maps and stories from Falkirk’s extensive historic archives.

There’s a chance to meet Callendar House’s museum curator and learn more about how they manage over 36,000 historic objects and over 80,000 archaeological artifacts at 11.30am and 2pm. Get a sneak peek at some of the items from the museum store, the stories behind them and plans for them in the future. A guided tour of the Somewhere to Stay exhibition will take place at 2.30pm.

Another new addition to the programme this year is the former Barr’s Irn Bru factory in Camelon at Lock 16 which has been transformed into a centre for excellence for canals and traditional skills.

The project has been completed by Scottish Canals and Historic Environment Scotland and now the partners are hosting a free community open day on Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

There will be an exhibition about the plans for the centre and demonstrations of the types of traditional skills training that will be offered, as well as information about Scottish Canals’ ongoing engineering works along the Forth & Clyde Canal and STEM activities for children.

There will also be stalls from local canal associations, educational establishments and community groups.

People are invited to an open day at the former AG Barr factory on Saturday to see plans to transform it into a centre of excellence for canals and traditional skills (Picture: Submitted)

Historic Environment Scotland trainees and craft fellows will showcase a range of traditional materials and craft skills including stonemasonry, analysis, stained glass and blacksmithing.

There will also be members of the HES collections and archives teams on hand to share information on how the public can access archive material of the local area.

Falkirk Trinity Church is the third new addition the programme.

The church will open its doors from 11am to 2.30pm on Saturday for a chance to explore the historic building located in the heart of Falkirk.

Visitors can either join a guided tour or wander around at their own page – but make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to see the bells which were a cherished gift to the church in 1926.

Other venues looking forward to welcoming visitors again this year include Falkirk Islamic Centre, which is opening its doors to welcome neighbours, friends and people from the wider community.

The mosque open day offers an opportunity for people to experience the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the Islamic faith.

There will be guided tours of the mosque, exhibitions on Islamic history and culture.

The day is part of the centre’s broader commitment to fostering understanding and dialogue within the community. The Islamic Centre hopes to demystify aspects of the Islamic faith, encourage conversations and strengthen the bonds that unite all members of the community, regardless of their background.

The centre in Burnhead Lane will be open from noon to 4pm on Saturday, September 20.

Larbert Cross Church, formerly Larbert Old Church, will also be open on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

There has been a church on the grounds at Larbert Cross since the 12th century, with the current building designed by architect David Hamilton and built in 1820.

Geoff Bailey will be leading tours around the famous graveyard between 11am and 3pm. The churchyard is one of the largest in the Falkirk district, having been extended several times in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Barony Theatre in Bo’ness is also taking part again this year.

The theatre in the town’s Borrowstoun Road is a former primary school (Borrowstoun Primary) and it was converted into a 120 seater venue in the 1960s. For Doors Open Day there will be a behind the scenes tour of the theatre for visitors – front of house and backstage – telling the history of the building and its place in the community.

The Barony Theatre will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

For more information on any of the venues, or to book places where required, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk