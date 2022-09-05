All Under One Banner: Independence march could bring up to 2000 people into Falkirk town centre

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Under One Banner (AUOB) is organising the parade this Saturday in their latest in series of marches backing Scottish independence.

The Falkirk event will see those taking part also call to “Make Poverty History”.

Marchers will leave from Glenfuir Road/Westburn Road at 12.30pm walking along Camelon Road, up West Bridge Street, along the High Street, down East Bridge Street, Corporation Street, Eastburn Drive and ending up with a rally in Callendar Park.

At the same time a group of motorcyclists are planning a Ride for Independence.

Yes Bikers for Scottish Independence intend leaving Hope Street at noon and looping round the town centre before heading to Callendar Park.

One its website AUOB states: “On September 10 All Under One Banner is holding a march for independence at Falkirk. The effects of the deadly Union cause significant, ongoing harm. We must assert our right of self-determination now and make independence happen.

“It's simply not good enough to talk about independence without providing a very real vision of how we are going to improve our country in many much needed ways. Independence will enable us to eradicate poverty and improve the health, wealth and happiness of the Scottish people.”

The application for a procession permit was made to Falkirk Council in February but has only received approval today.

With such a large number of people anticipated in the town centre on Saturday, it is understood that a series of planning meetings have taken place between the local authority, Police Scotland and Falkirk Delivers.

Inspector Andrew Tough said: “We are aware of the event planned to take place in Falkirk on Saturday, 10 September, 2022 and we will provide a proportionate policing response.

“Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and commitment to upholding human rights at the head of everything we do.