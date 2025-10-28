Airth Games secretary's new role as vice chair of Royal Scottish Highland Games Association

Emma Gillanders has been elected vice chair of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association. She is pictured with chair Danny Robb. (Pic: contributed)

The secretary of Airth Games has taken on a new and pivotal role in the world of Scottish Highland Games.

Emma Gillanders was elected as the vice chair of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association (RSHGA) at the AGM of the national governing body held in Perth on Sunday.

She will take on the role for three years and succeeds Danny Robb, who was elected chair.

Emma has been both the secretary and treasurer of Airth Games during the last two decades as well as being a community councillor in the village.

She has been a member of the RSHGA Council, representing the West/Central area, for some time and has made a hugely positive contribution to the organisation of Scottish Highland Games.

Emma acquired for her own meeting the Scottish Female Heavyweight Championship, which has taken place for two years now, attracting the very best female athletes from across the country and showcasing the event in the midst of Airth’s already top class Games.

New chair, Danny Robb, who welcomed her to the role, said: “Emma has made such a hugely positive contribution to the Council over her time in that position and I am looking forward very much to continuing to work with her in taking forward Highland Games in what are difficult and challenging times for all Games but, with her continued enthusiasm and ingenuity, I am sure that the future is truly a bright and encouraging one”.