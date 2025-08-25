Aberlour project keeps children out of care – and saves £4m

A lifeline support service in Falkirk has saved more than £4 million by helping keep children with their families and out of care, according to research.

The success of Sustain, delivered by Aberlour Children’s Charity, in supporting families on the brink of crisis has been hailed by researchers assessing the impact of its first three years.

The service offers intensive support to children and their families, who are referred by Falkirk Council and struggling with a range of issues from domestic abuse and offending behaviour to poor school attendance and mental health issues.

Independent researchers at the Social Value Lab estimate the “highly effective” service has saved the council an estimated £4.3m by strengthening families and keeping youngsters out of care.

The report, based on data and interviews, suggests every £1 spent on the service, saves the council and other public authorities an estimated £19 in the long-term.

The analysis concludes: “The service has played a significant role in preventing family breakdowns and reducing the number of young people requiring residential or secure accommodation.

“Families reported improved parenting confidence, better emotional wellbeing, increased engagement with school and reduced antisocial behaviour among young people.”

The in-person support is specifically tailored to each family and often delivered in some of the most disadvantaged postcodes. It is designed to strengthen families and help children and young people, at risk of going into care, to continue living at home in safety.

The Social Lab, respected experts in analysing Third Sector services in Scotland, were commissioned by Aberlour to scrutinise the record of the Sustain service since launching in 2021.

The five-strong team works with around 20 families each year but the report’s authors reveal demand consistently outstrips capacity and recommends expanding the service and encouraging its rollout across other council areas.

It said: “The service is delivering significant social and economic benefits, supporting family stability and reducing financial pressure on public services.

“Further investment would sustain and expand the service’s long-term impact.”

A number of families supported by Sustain told the researchers how the charity’s engagement helped pull them back from the edge of crisis.

One parent said: “They took the pressure off during the most stressful times, which helped me feel calmer and more in control.

“They did not just come in and take over. They asked us what we wanted and helped us get there.”

Another said: “They gave me ideas for how to handle things when I felt like I could not cope, and it has made such a difference. We were at breaking point before they came in.”

Aberlour, one of the biggest children’s charities in Scotland and celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, welcomed the report’s findings and said the outreach support delivered by Sustain had become a crucial support for families at risk.

Liz Nolan, director of children and families, said: “This research is welcome but only confirms our own data showing the positive, life-changing impact of Sustain over the last three years.

“It is a service that is offering support to families at an absolute critical moment, right at the very edge of crisis, and helps them endure and reach calmer waters.

“It is about building the confidence of young people and their families so they can not only cope but thrive.

“It is about being there, wherever and whenever we are needed, building personal relations and offering practical help and support.

“Most importantly, it works. This research confirms how Sustain keeps children with their families in safety and out of care or secure accommodation.

“Our team is helping families to stay together and improving the lives and life chances of countless children and young people.”

“The support and relationships changing the lives of children and their families in Falkirk could easily and successfully be replicated across Scotland.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We welcome any research that seeks to evaluate services supporting children and families in Falkirk. The Sustain service has been working alongside partner agencies to support some of our most vulnerable families since 2021, and we recognise the positive feedback that has been shared by those who have taken part.

“The evaluation report published by Aberlour will be considered in detail by the council in due course. This will allow us to look carefully at the findings, including the methodology used to calculate financial savings.”