Aberlour looking for more volunteers from Falkirk district to help new parents

Volunteers are easing the pressure on new parents in Forth Valley, according to a charity – and now they are looking for more to join them.

Aberlour Children’s Charity has revealed how volunteer befrienders are helping new and expectant mums suffering anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

One of Scotland’s leading charities, Aberlou has detailed the lifeline support of its perinatal befrienders while launching an appeal for more as referrals surge.

Angie Rennie, coordinator of the Perinatal Befriending service, said the only qualifications for volunteers are empathy and an ability to listen.

She said: “The service started in Forth Valley but has gone from strength to strength and has successfully rolled out into other regions.

“It started when we were receiving a lot of referrals for family support for mums with toddlers and realised the issues often started much earlier, in pregnancy or baby’s first year. We realised perinatal mental health was key and there was a need for earlier intervention and support.”

Angie said the charity’s volunteer befrienders offer support in those crucial early months, giving new mums, who might be struggling, someone to talk to.

She said: “Our befrienders work with the mums, just being there for them, doing what they want, at their pace, and, most of all, listening.

“It’s flexible and shaped by what the mum wants but fundamentally there has to be trust in the relationship and listening without judging is the thing that builds that trust.”

Volunteer Jen La Trobe became an Aberlour perinatal befriender six years ago and says it has been hugely rewarding.

She said: “It’s such an important time for new mums and their children and the benefits of having that support when it is needed can ripple on for years and years.

“It’s all about the mums and what they want or what they think might help. Helping them, helps their children.

“But it’s a two way thing and I get so much from the mums I meet. It’s a privilege to be alongside them and their children.

Jen has been matched with six mums, who often have mild to moderate mental health issues, since joining the team and, usually, will see them for a few hours every week.

She said: “I’ll do whatever is going to help make things a little easier for them. I’m there to help, to allow her to take a breath and decide for herself how things can work.

“We’re there to help but not to fix things. To listen not judge or tell mums what they should be doing.

“It is about giving them the confidence to know they can do this, empowering them.

“It’s about trust, good training for the volunteers and them knowing Aberlour is always there.”

The charity is appealing for more volunteer befrienders to join the service and Jen Reston, Aberlour head of volunteering, said all are fully trained and supported.

She said: “All our volunteers receive high quality training and practical experience of helping families affected by perinatal mental health issues with ongoing support from coordinators.

“Our befrienders offer such valuable support to new parents but they tell us how much they take from the experience.”

“There is a real sense of satisfaction, knowing they have helped make such a positive difference to parents, babies and families.”

Interested in becoming an Aberlour perinatal befriender? Find out more at bit.ly/3GOOciy