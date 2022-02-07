'A true gentleman' - Tributes paid to Grangemouth councillor Pat McCafferty

Pat McCafferty spent over half a century in public service to the port town.

He initially represented Grangemouth on Central Regional Council as an Independent and was elected to represent the Dundas/Kerse ward on Falkirk Council.

He spent the next 11 years championing the area and in particular, its residents.

Former Grangemouth councillor Pat McCafferty who died at the weekend

Pat took the decision to retire from local politics in 2007 at the introduction of the multi-member wards.

However, stepping back from politics was not a signal of the end of his public service and he continued to work with a large number of organisations to improve the lives of ordinary people in Grangemouth.

Over the years he was closely involved with Grangemouth and Bo’ness Citizens Advice Bureau, Grangemouth Enterprise, Order of Malta Dial-A-Journey and Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

He was also chairman of Talbot House Grangemouth Old People’s Welfare , Grangemouth Heritage Trust and the Friends of Zetland Park.

Pat died on Saturday, February 5, aged 95.

Leading tributes Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: “It’s very sad to hear of Pat’s passing at the weekend and I am sure I can speak on behalf of the many members who came across him, he was a larger than life character who cared passionately about his constituents.

“It was a loss to local government when he stood down but he was still active locally in helping his community my thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Posting the sad news of Friends of Zetland Park Facebook page, Steven Mathew, Friends of Zetland Park, said: “We in Friends of Zetland Park were saddened to hear that our former chair Councillor Pat McCafferty OBE passed away yesterday. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Angus MacDonald, former Grangemouth MSP and a former councillor for the town, said: “Sorry to hear this news. Pat was a long standing colleague from the days of the old Falkirk District Council and I had the pleasure of working with him in the SNP/Independent Administration at Falkirk Council in the 2000s.

"He always called a spade a spade, and you were left in no doubt as to where you stood with him. I always had respect for him, even when we disagreed, and I know he felt passionately about the town and his fellow Portonians.

"Pat was a loyal servant to the people of Grangemouth over many decades and the town will miss him deeply. RIP Pat.”

Another former councillor, David Bryson, said: “So very sorry to hear of Pat's passing, it was a great pleasure to work with him during all the years with Central Region and latterly with Falkirk Council, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and the good people of Grangemouth, RIP my old friend.”

Many of those paying tribute praised Pat as a “true gentleman”, who was a huge champion for the community in which he lived and where, for so many years, he represented its people.

