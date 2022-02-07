Falkirk Council: Latest on plans to demolish Municipal Buildings

Tenders have been submitted by five contractors and council officials have gone back to the companies looking for more details.

The local authority hopes to begin the work in April.

It is understood neighbours in nearby Wellside Place have been consulted and told the first phase of the work is likely to be the former council chambers to the right of the building which opened in the early 1960s.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: ““We are currently reviewing tenders from five contractors and have asked for some further detailed information on them. Once that happens, we’ll be in a better position to accept a successful tender.

“We are hoping to start on site in April but that will be subject to agreement with the successful contractors.

“Adjoining neighbours are being informed to keep them up to date on progress.”

Falkirk Council initially bought the site of the current Municipal Buildings in 1946.

That purchase included a large house – Westbank House – and the Town Chamberlain’s office soon moved there, followed by other council departments.

The Town Council demolished Westbank House in 1962 and constructed the current purpose-built Town Hall and Municipal Buildings with car parking which were completed in 1965.

The council had a legal obligation to consult with residents on the future of the site which it did last summer.

However, only 130 responses were received, 107 agreed with the plans to demolish the buildings and grass over the site and 23 disagreed.

