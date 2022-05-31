10k Meander raises thousands of pounds for Maggie's Forth Valley

The Meander to Maggie’s event saw fundraisers don their walking shoes and complete a 10k route from The Kelpies to the local Maggie’s Centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

A sea of orange t-shirts could be spotted as people came together to support the cancer care centre and help raise vital funds.

Forty-eight people took part in the event, raising £5962 between them.

The fundraising walk started at the Kelpies on Friday evening. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Organisers have hailed the event as a success.

Charlene Graham, fundraising organiser for Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “It was wonderful to kick off our second Meander to Maggie’s event.

"The 10k meander took off from the iconic Kelpies after a 10-minute warm up from Michelle Gallagher, fitness trainer from the Engine Room, and ended up back at the centre in Larbert.

Those taking part walked 10k to the Maggie's Centre in Larbert.

“Participants arrived at the centre shortly after 7pm where friends and family were waiting to cheer them on as they crossed the finish line.

"They also celebrated completing their meander with music and catering from the Rapid Relief Team who set up their barbecue so no one went hungry after wroking up an appetite.

“Music was provided by Allan Mckenzie, resident DJ at Hummingbird, Glasgow, and Colin Green, owner of Sal’s and Rialto’s, who had participants up dancing even after completing their 10k.

"It really was great to see so many orange t-shirts making their way up the path to our centre.