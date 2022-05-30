In pictures: Fundraising Meander to Maggie's Forth Valley raises thousands

The Meander to Maggie’s event saw participants walk the 10k route from The Kelpies to the Maggie’s Centre in the grounds of Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

A sea of orange t-shirts could be spotted along the way as members of the public came together to support the cancer care centre and help raise vital funds.

Between the 48 participants, a total of almost £6000 has been raised for the charity.

On arrival back at the Maggie’s Centre, the walkers were met by friends and family and were able to enjoy refreshments courtesy of the Rapid Relief Team and musical entertainment from DJs Allan McKenzie and Colin Green.

1. Meander to Maggie's The event started at the Helix, home to The Kelpies. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Meander to Maggie's The warm up was led by Michelle Gallagher of the Engine Room. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Meander to Maggie's 48 people took part in the event on Friday evening. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Meander to Maggie's The walk helped raised vital cash for Maggie's Forth Valley. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales