Police call: Driving home the road safety message

I have previously highlighted that our online survey “Your View Counts” allows local policing decisions on targeting those crimes and offences that are important to our communities and these issues are often raised at community council meetings and through discussions with the public and officers.

One of the priorities for Falkirk, taken from these community sources is road safety. We are fortunate to be supported in Falkirk by the roads policing division which regularly patrol in the local area and undertake operations and deployments in our communities to keep people safe.

More Police Call: Trick and treat can be fun - if you’re safe

They work in collaboration with partners such as DVLA and Trading Standards to address unsafe, illegal and un-roadworthy vehicles, taking dangerous vehicles and irresponsible drivers of off the streets.

This week there is a national insurance enforcement week of action, targeting uninsured drivers and removing these vehicles from the streets. Officers will be working with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau during the period of this operation. Road policing officers, who will be supported by their divisional colleagues, will use the latest intelligence to focus on known uninsured drivers and hotspots with drivers found to be breaking the law facing points, fines and having their vehicle seized and potentially crushed.

More Police Call: A training course which could save lives

Other offences often fall out of vehicle stops for no insurance and it is imperative vehicles are roadworthy to ensure they can be operated responsibly and be safe to be driven on the roads in and around Falkirk.

Local officers will also play their part in this operation and will continue to enforce responsible driving. In addition to targeting uninsured drivers, officers will also deploying speed detection devices in identified areas of concern to address road safety.