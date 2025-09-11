Jardine Questions withdrawal of blood testing for transgender patients

Christine Jardine, MP for Edinburgh West, has raised concerns over NHS Lothian's confirmation of withdrawal of vital blood testing services for transgender people.

These had been available at Edinburgh Steroid Clinic to support transgender people self-medicating with hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

The clinic is part of the Harm Reduction Team, and NHS Lothian has now confirmed this service was withdrawn as it was deemed to be outside the clinic’s remit and expertise.

Constituents say this now means waiting times of anything between two and four years for a first appointment for under 18s.

Christine Jardine MP said: "I am tired of every day being told of a new obstacle being placed in the way of transgender people just living their lives and I cannot imagine how those people themselves must be feeling.

"Surely we can see that like most of us, our tiny transgender community just want to live their lives in peace and safety. Services like this make it easier for them to do the responsible thing and know their hormones are at a safe level.

"I will be writing again to NHS Lothian to ask for a meeting to discuss the issue and how we can ensure that those undergoing hormone treatment can be supported in doing the safe, responsible thing."

