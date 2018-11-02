Falkirk chief inspector: Dress warmly and stay safe at Falkirk fireworks event

For the third year in a row I will be attending Callender Park on November 5 to assist Falkirk Community Trust stage the fireworks spectacular.

If it’s as good as the last couple of years it will be a great night which includes entertainment and a fireworks display. The firework spectacular will start at 7.30 pm.

Along with colleague, I have attended multi-agency planning meetings for this event to make sure it’s a memorable evening for all and a safe place to enjoy the fireworks.

To help with getting to and leaving from the event there have been some changes to local parking availability and some road closures which can be viewed on the Falkirk Community Trust website.

There is also a list of temporary traffic restrictions on local roads, meaning some of the surrounding roads will be closed to vehicles before and after the event for a short time.

This will help everyone going along to safely access the park and help with the flow of traffic as it leaves the event.

I would encourage you to follow the direction signs and park responsibly. Free parking is available at designated sites, again listed on the Community Trust website. Given the size of this event and the expected crowds, it will be a busy night and pavements and roads must be kept clear for pedestrian and emergency service access.

Please dress for the weather and the underfoot conditions. We have been lucky to have enjoyed great weather for the last two years, chilly with clear skies and hopefully this will be repeated.

Where you can, arrive early to secure the best spot and enjoy the experience. Officers on cycle and foot patrol will be there to assist our partners in making this a safe and enjoyable night for the community.