Falkirk fireworks display: Where to park

Drivers have been asked to take note of the road closures and parking restrictions which will come into effect around Callendar Park for Falkirk’s fireworks display.

Callendar Road will be closed to all vehicles from 7pm until 8.30pm.

Those taking the car along to watch the spectacle next Monday can park for free in both Kemper Avenue and Williamson Street from 3pm onwards.

Payable parking will be available in Callendar Square between 6pm and 9pm.

Parking within Callendar Park is only permitted for blue badge holders or residents who have passes.

Those who live in the area must ensure their official permits are displayed.

Disabled parking will be available at Estate Avenue and a viewing area for the disabled will be set up in front of Callendar House.