Devil in the details: Alexander Dennis subsidies

There is yet again a huge industrial issue in our constituency, and I would like to bring you an update on where we currently stand with bus manufacturers Alexander Dennis Limited.

As many of you will know, hundreds of jobs are at risk in Larbert and in neighbouring Falkirk as Alexander Dennis is considering moving manufacturing to a site in Scarborough.

The recent extension to the consultation period on redundancies is welcome, but time is still running out to save bus manufacturing in Scotland.

In the past weeks, I have been attending meetings while writing to ministers with my Falkirk colleague Euan Stainbank MP, working to see if there is a solution the UK Government could offer.

Brian Leishman MP is working with colleagues to find solutions for Alexander Dennis

There has been a certain rhetoric from First Minister John Swinney around the UK-wide Subsidy Control Act, with suggestions that it prevents manufacturers from receiving public subsidies.

Having confirmed with the Minister of State for Industry, Mr Swinney will now have received a letter assuring him that the Subsidy Control Act, in fact, does not prevent subsidies.

The devil, as always, is in the details.

Firstly, let me highlight that the UK Government – including the Department for Business and Trade, the Department for Transport, the Treasury and the Cabinet Office – are working closely with the Scottish Government in a joint taskforce to find solutions for Alexander Dennis.

The company has also suggested some changes to legislation, however, these cannot be enacted due to international obligations.

Section 17 of the Act does prohibit subsidies that are contingent on using domestic over imported goods and services – this is founded in long standing World Trade Organisation law, and also implements our commitments in the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

This means that under programmes such as ScotZeb, those giving the subsidy cannot impose conditions on bus operators to purchase vehicles from British manufacturers as the choice is to be made independently on a commercial basis.

However, subsidy control rules do not come into play when it comes to direct procurement by the Scottish Government, as there would be no subsidy involved.

Take as an example the Mayors of London and Greater Manchester who are all important direct customers of Alexander Dennis. Indeed, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham purchased 160 vehicles from the company for his area’s Bee Network.

And the company has received more than £14 million in subsidies since the Subsidy Control Act came into effect in 2023.

The act is not the issue, but Chinese manufacturers have a commercial edge, in part due to the state subsidies they receive at home.

The Trade Remedies Authority, which seeks to counteract unfair import practices, has been implementing steps to support businesses considering applying for investigations and Alexander Dennis should consider engaging with the authority regarding concerns around Chinese competition.

Last month, ministers also announced an overhaul of procurement rules so that public bodies give more weight to firms which will boost British jobs when bidding for contracts.

I, along with Euan Stainbank MP, will continue to work with both governments to ensure future possibilities for Alexander Dennis remaining in Scotland are fully explored.

