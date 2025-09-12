Stephen Kerr MSP: Serious issues affecting local communities deserve parliamentary time

After a nine-week recess and with the future of hundreds of jobs at Alexander Dennis in Falkirk and Larbert at risk, there were myriad devolved issues the SNP should have prioritised on the first week back.

Yet what did the SNP decide was the priority of hard-working Scots? The conflict between Israel and Palestine. In the first week back there was a half hour statement in Parliament from the First Minister, followed by a parliamentary debate on Palestine accompanied by the Palestinian flag being flown at St Andrews House, home of the Scottish Government.

Now, I understand the ongoing conflict in Gaza is a very serious issue and one that demands the attention of the international community. However, the Scottish Parliament has responsibility over devolved issues like health, education, justice, transport, housing and jobs.

It has no responsibility or role in foreign affairs, that is for the UK parliament.

Our health service is collapsing, education standards have fallen, the justice system is tough on victims and weak on criminals, we have a housing emergency in which it is increasing difficult to build houses, the welfare bill is out of control, and our economy is flatlining.

These are the serious issues that deserve parliamentary time.

Just look at the situation we are facing in the Falkirk area; the end of oil refining at Grangemouth and at the beginning of the summer, Alexander Dennis announced a consultation to consolidate their UK base in Scarborough which would result in the loss of up to 400 workers at the Falkirk and Larbert sites. If these plans become reality it will have a massive impact on a local community already suffering greatly. These issues should be of the highest importance, yet what have we had from this Government? Silence. This is a complete an utter abdication of their duty to the people of Central Scotland.

This silence becomes more deafening when it is contrasted with their loud position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The passion the SNP have for making their voices heard on Israeli-Palestine conflict – which they have no role in whatsoever – would be better spent on the devolved actual responsibilities of the Scottish Government.