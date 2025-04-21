Opinion: 'Only Conservatives want to lower council tax' - Stephen Kerr

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council tax for residents of Falkirk has gone up by more than anywhere else in Scotland.

Bills have gone up by a colossal 15.6 per cent. This means thanks to the Labour and independent councillors, a Band D household will now pay £1576.77.

Meanwhile, services across the council area have been slashed with roads, schools and leisure centres in constant decline and disrepair.

The needless closure of the Bo’ness recreation centre last year is perhaps the most visual monument to this period of failure.

Council tax in the Falkirk area has risen by 15.6 per cent. Pic: Contributed

And alongside these soaring costs and swinging cuts Falkirk has failed to go after those who owe millions in unpaid council tax.

When I asked Falkirk council for the amount of unpaid council tax due to them, they told me it was an eye-watering £46 million. They have since claimed the figure is closer to £15 million. Either way it is disgraceful that Falkirk council is owed millions in unpaid council tax and has turned to hardworking Scots to bail them out.

While the independent Falkirk councillors supported by Labour are the architects of the increase, the SNP Scottish Government are also culpable for systematically underfunding local authorities since they came into power in 2007.

What we are now witnessing here in Falkirk, is the effect of nearly 20 years of SNP Government.

Stephen Kerr MSP

Higher taxes, higher welfare spending and no focus on economic growth or the businesses which power the Scottish economy and our local communities.

To make matters worse, this month also sees the increase in energy bills for a typical household rise by £111 a year from £1738 to £1849, not to mention Labour’s job tax and the stealth tax increases achieved through freezing of tax thresholds.

Only the Scottish Conservatives in Falkirk and at Holyrood want to lower taxes, reduce the waste in the bloated public sector and tackle the out of control welfare state.