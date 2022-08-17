Opinion: New Period Products Act is a positive step - but shame that it is needed

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But let’s not detract from the fact that Scotland has become the first country in the world to make period products free for all.

There is now a legal obligation on local authorities to provide free items such as tampons and sanitary pads to “anyone who needs them”.

There was cross-party support when MSPs unanimously approved the bill which saw the Period Products Act (2022) come into force this week.

Central Scotland MSP Monica Lennon has been campaigning since 2016 to end period poverty. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was introduced by Central Scotland Labour MSP Monica Lennon, who has been campaigning to end period poverty since 2016.

Period poverty is the lack of access to sanitary products due to financial constraints and the embarrassment that this brings to girls and women.

The fact that our politicians worked together to put the new Act into legislation is laudable but isn't it shocking that in the 21st century we need such a law?

It is estimated the average cost of using sanitary products each month is £8 and as the current cost-of-living crisis shows no sign of abating there may be even more females who find themselves needing to make use of this free service.

Local authorities now have the duty to distribute the free products through their buildings and schools.

Falkirk Council has already implemented the free provision and its latest figures show that in 2021-22 it gave away 745,603 disposable period products, including single use towels and tampons in public buildings and online.

It gave out 4250 re-usable products such as menstrual cups, pads and pants, and had 4934 online orders.

The products are currently available in 38 council and community locations, including libraries, sports centres and GP surgeries. They are also available in the council’s schools.

By applying online you can receive a three month supply of disposable products and they will be sent directly to the applicant from the supplier, Hey Girls.

Find out more at here