Nutrition team cooking up a storm at Forth Valley Sensory Centre

Forth Valley Sensory Centre welcomed Peter from NHS Forth Valley’s nutrition team who was helping David, the centre cook, become an accredited trainer of elementary cooking skills.

Peter was helping two long-standing volunteers make chicken stir fry and meatballs with spaghetti. The centre plans to offer this cooking course as a regular feature.

The centre’s Wednesday group enjoyed a trip to the walled garden in Dollar Park, a sensory garden maintained by The Cyrenians.

Wednesday Group meets on the first Wednesday of each month and is open to anyone with sight or hearing loss.

Regular talks, trips and events take place and the cost is just £1.50. New members welcome.

The Talk and Sign Group for deaf people and those with hearing loss of all ages are visiting The Kelpies on May 21.

Again, new members for this group are always welcome so if you have any form of hearing loss and want to make new friends or try out some new things, with BSL support if required, then come along to the Centre, third Monday of every month, 7pm -9pm.

The next meeting of BSL Voices Off Café will be on May 23 at 11am.