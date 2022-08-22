News you can trust since 1845
Motorist (50) seriously injured in Forth Valley crash

A man had to be taken to hospital by helicopter after his Porsche GT3 was involved in a crash in the Forth Valley area.

By James Trimble
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:36 am
Police are now appealing for information following the incident, which happened just after 11am on the A82 northbound – a mile to the north of Tyndrum – on Friday, August 19.

The white Porsche GT3 left the carriageway and rolled down an embankment, leaving the 50-year-old male driver with serious injuries.

He was taken by helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition is described as stable.

Road Policing Officer Fraser Easton said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash to get in touch.

“I am also asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could assist our enquiries to contact us.”

People can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1074, of Friday, August 19.

