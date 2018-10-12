NHS Forth Valley celebrates its health heroes

A caring nursing assistant, a team of ‘gems’, a powerhouse volunteer and an inspiring doctor were among winners at NHS Forth Valley’s annual staff awards.

With nominations up by more than 20 per cent on last year’s awards, there were 560 individuals and teams nominated for going the extra mile.

Caroline Harrower, a volunteer with Polmont Breastfeeding Group who received more than 50 nominations, won the Volunteer Award and was described as a ‘powerhouse’ for the incredible work she does in her own time to support women to breastfeed.

The Top Team award was presented to Ward A11, an older people’s ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Patients said they had “received the most amazing care from all staff in the ward” and “nothing was too much trouble”. Others described the team as gems and said each member of staff was nicer than the next.

Dougie Smith, a nursing assistant at Hope House on the Bellsdyke Hospital site, won the Unsung Hero Award for his caring attitude towards patients and the support he provides to colleagues and new members of staff.

Linda Boyle, a community staff nurse at Bonnybridge Health Centre, won the Outstanding Care Award. One family member said: “This lady is a credit to the name nurse. Her care of my wife when diagnosed with cancer was second to none.”

The Inspiration Award went to Dr Anna Barton, a doctor in training on a placement in FVRH cardiology department. A former colleague said she was “one of the best doctors in training I ‘ve worked with in 15 years in nursing”.

Julie Macdonald, a senior clinical nurse in FVRH cardiology department won the Innovation Award for her work to develop a nurse-led service which has improved patient access and experience, freed up theatre time andproved to be safe, efficient and effective.

A special Chairman’s Platinum Award to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS was presented to Kathy O’Neill, NHS Forth Valley’s general manager for the Community Services Directorate.

Described as an ‘incredibly supportive manager’, she has been part of many redesign projects, most recently the integration of local health and social care services.

Chairman Alex Linkston said: “These awards help demonstrate how much the efforts of our staff are appreciated by colleagues and patients alike.”