Dog found dead in Forth and Clyde canal was tied to rock

A search has begun to find an evil individual who deliberately drowned a dog in the Forth and Clyde Canal.

The helpless Spaniel was tied up with a lead attached to a large rock and thrown in the water near Underwood Lockhouse in Allandale.

Douglas Wilson 46 discovered the dog. Picture: Johnston Press

Passer-by Douglas Wilson had been out walking with a friend’s dogs on Saturday morning when he made the “horrific” discovery.

The 46-year-old had initially thought the animal’s floating corpse was a bird.

Sadly, upon further inspection, he soon realised something far more sinister had taken place and lifted the dog out of the water into a nearby area of woodland where he made a shallow grave.

Although Douglas has found other dead animals in the area before through his role as a lock keeper with Re-Union Canal Boats, he insists the sight of the lifeless dog was by far the worst.

The Camelon man took to Facebook to share pictures, a short video and a description of what he had seen in a bid to reunite the pet with its owner to allow for a “respectable burial”.

However, the Falkirk Herald has decided not to publish Douglas’ images as we believe they are too distressing.

Recalling his shock discovery, Douglas said: “I was walking along with the two dogs and as I was walking past I saw something floating.

“Curiosity got the better of me and I realised it was a dog but I couldn’t actually get it out so I ended up wading in to just over my knees.

“I then noticed the dog was attached to something. I managed to get the lead off, took a few pictures and then laid it across the other side of the path until we could find somebody with a chip scanner to take it to the relevant place like a vet’s. The vet took the dog and then contacted police and the SSPCA.

“It was just horrific. There’s no need for it, there are dog rescue centres everywhere.

“We get the odd dead swan, that’s the way of life, birds die. But this is the first time a pet has been pulled out of the canal.

“They went to the trouble of using its own lead and wrapping it round its legs and binding all four legs together — it’s horrible.”

Douglas’ post has received a huge online reaction, gathering more than 1300 shares with dog rescue centres from as far away as China spreading awareness of his appeal.

The very fact that whoever is responsible for the callous act took the time to plan and carry it out has enraged the dog walker.

Douglas, who believes the animal had been in the canal for several days, added: “If you don’t like a dog there are thousands of people all over the place who will happily take it off you.

“If somebody really didn’t want their dog that much they could’ve let it off the lead and walked away because somebody would take it.

“The reaction shows people do care about animals, probably more than people sometimes.

“I hope they get prosecuted to the full extent of the law — it’s murder.

“Dogs have to have licences, they have to be chipped and all the rest of it but we have responsibility as owners and murder is murder.”

The SSPCA is now looking into the incident to try to trace the culprit.

SSPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “We can confirm we were alerted on Monday to a deceased dog in the Falkirk area and our inquiries are currently on-going.

“We would urge anyone with information to contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

The dog found in the canal is described as a black Spaniel with a white neck and a brown nose.

Anyone who recognises this description can contact Douglas by emailing Caladh1972@gmail.com.