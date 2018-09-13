Former Larbert hospital investigated for child abuse

The Royal Scottish National Hospital is one of 17 institutions to be added to the current Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

The hospital, which was housed on the site of the present Forth Valley Royal hospital, was bulldozed in 2015 to make way for the new facility. The last patients left in 1991.

The RSNH building in Larbert dated back to the 1800s

It has been added along with 16 others to the on-going investigation by Lady Smith which initially listed 69 previously identified institutions. The full list can be found at the Inquiry website.

Lady Smith, Chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, said: “Please would anyone who has any relevant information about any of these institutions contact the Inquiry.

“It does not matter whether you have already made a report to the police or to anyone else and it does not matter whether or not you have been involved in any other investigation. You can still talk to us and we want to hear from you.”

Investigations into the provision of care by the other institutions is ongoing, with evidence being taken from a range of witnesses who can provide valuable information.

The next public hearings are to begin next month, focusing on residential child care establishments run by Quarriers, Aberlour and Barnardo’s.

Lady Smith added: “I am well aware that it can be difficult and very emotional to talk about experiences in care and I want to take this opportunity to give an assurance that we have a dedicated witness support team here who will help and support anyone providing evidence to us. They will do so throughout the process.”

Skye building of the hospital was boarded up for more than ten years after patients left.

Anyone wishing to contact the Inquiry can do so via the methods below: By telephone at: Freephone 0800 0929 300 By email to: talktous@childabuseinquiry.scot By post to: PO BOX 24085, Edinburgh, EH7 9EA