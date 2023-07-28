Garic depot climb Ben Nevis to raise funds for Falkirk Foodbank

After donating food at Christmas, they noticed the real impact that the recent cost of living crisis has caused on families and individuals. The demand was frightening, with the foodbank helping thousands of people and families every year, and staff thought "what can we do?” and “how else can we help?".

So they decided to push themselves to the limit and climb the biggest mountain in the UK ... Ben Nevis standing at 1345m (4411ft), that was achievable wasn't it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hike took place on Saturday, July 1 and the brave team, which included Jade Hunter, Martin Gardner, Mark Shanks, Steven Duffy, Margaret Bell and Antony Lunn, completed the trek in eight hours and 25 minutes. ONly down side was unfortunately they didn't see any views due to the fog taking over as the typical Scottish weather enveloped the munro.

The team from Garic depot in Falkirk make it to the top of Ben Nevis. Pic: Jade Hunter

They raised an incredible £1390 from their efforts. Garic Ltd are owned by Bibby Line Group who offer a match funding scheme where they will match any fundraising campaign up to a maximum of £1000 for every colleague, bringing the group’s total to an even more impressive £2390.

The trekking team attended Falkirk Foodbank, which earlier this year marked ten years of helping people in our communitiesl, at its Tamfourhill Industrial Estate base on Thursday, July 27, meeting Chairman Alastair Blackstock for a quick tour of the premises and to meet the amazing volunteers who keep the foodbank ticking over.