News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Garic depot climb Ben Nevis to raise funds for Falkirk Foodbank

Six employees from the Garic depot in Falkirk took on a mammoth munro challenge to raise funds for a local food bank.
By Jade HunterContributor
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST

After donating food at Christmas, they noticed the real impact that the recent cost of living crisis has caused on families and individuals. The demand was frightening, with the foodbank helping thousands of people and families every year, and staff thought "what can we do?” and “how else can we help?".

So they decided to push themselves to the limit and climb the biggest mountain in the UK ... Ben Nevis standing at 1345m (4411ft), that was achievable wasn't it?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hike took place on Saturday, July 1 and the brave team, which included Jade Hunter, Martin Gardner, Mark Shanks, Steven Duffy, Margaret Bell and Antony Lunn, completed the trek in eight hours and 25 minutes. ONly down side was unfortunately they didn't see any views due to the fog taking over as the typical Scottish weather enveloped the munro.

The team from Garic depot in Falkirk make it to the top of Ben Nevis. Pic: Jade HunterThe team from Garic depot in Falkirk make it to the top of Ben Nevis. Pic: Jade Hunter
The team from Garic depot in Falkirk make it to the top of Ben Nevis. Pic: Jade Hunter
Most Popular

They raised an incredible £1390 from their efforts. Garic Ltd are owned by Bibby Line Group who offer a match funding scheme where they will match any fundraising campaign up to a maximum of £1000 for every colleague, bringing the group’s total to an even more impressive £2390.

The trekking team attended Falkirk Foodbank, which earlier this year marked ten years of helping people in our communitiesl, at its Tamfourhill Industrial Estate base on Thursday, July 27, meeting Chairman Alastair Blackstock for a quick tour of the premises and to meet the amazing volunteers who keep the foodbank ticking over.

The teams motto for the day of the climb was "everyonedeserves to have food on the table".

Related topics:Falkirk