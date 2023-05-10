Indeed, the fact that ten years since it was set up the demand for food parcels across our communities has never been greater is rather something that we should be ashamed of in 21st century Scotland.

However, they do believe that the time is right to recognise all the great work that has gone since it was officially launched in 2013 from the many volunteers, partner organisations and everyone who has donated over the years, whether it be a tin of beans or a substantial cash amount.

When Falkirk Foodbank was set up those involved thought it was there to fill a gap: feed the needy and help them get back on their feet during a difficult economic period. Fast forward to 2023 and even more people have been plunged into crisis with the rising cost of living, including spiralling costs for food and fuel, zero hours contracts and losing jobs just some of the reasons they have little or no food to put on their table.

Alastair Blackstock, chairman of Falkirk Foodbank, in the Tamfourhill base

Those currently volunteering at the food bank’s base in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate, many of whom have been there since the early years, say that though they help many, from personal experience they know that there are many others out there still not coming forward for the support they can give.

The statistics make stark reading, but are even more troubling when you stop and realise that every number is a person, from babies to the elderly, and they could be living next door to any one of us. For food poverty does not just affect those who are not in work, many who are on low incomes currently have to make a choice of paying the mortgage to keep a roof over their head or eating a meal; heating their home or preparing dinner for their children.

In 2021 Falkirk Foodbank received 1654 referrals and in 2022 the number had risen to 2008, a 21 per cent increase – and it’s not decreasing in 2023. Behind those figures are 8911 people who were helped, 2766 of them children.

But food poverty does not just affect one age group: volunteer and trustee Marianne Pattison said: “We are getting more referrals for people of state pension age than I ever remember before. They are finding their pension is not going as far as it used to. We hear of people aged over 80 who are really struggling, even carers going in to make them a meal and finding nothing in the fridge.”

Stock in the Tamfourhill Industrial Estate base for the food bank

But May Baxter, another trustee, said: “However, many older people aren’t coming forward to ask for help when they desperately need it, they are of a generation when you just put up with things.”

At the other end of the age bracket, Alastair Blackstock, the food bank’s chairman, said they do have teachers getting in touch concerned about children in their classes who are obviously going hungry. “When that happens we will give the teacher some food to perhaps ensure the child is fed in school. But our role is never to investigate people’s circumstances. We never judge, we only help where we can.”

Providing breakfast cereals, hot chocolate and other foodstuffs for schools to ensure children start their day with food is also a regular occurrence.

People can be referred to the food bank from a multitude of agencies – currently there are 285 listed, including schools, churches, Falkirk Council services, NHS Forth Valley, GPs, politicians, youth organisations and prisons.

One of the first school donations in 2013 came from these Beancross Primary pupils

When it began, Falkirk Foodbank provided people with a carrier bag of foodstuffs which it was reckoned would do them three days. In 2023 they now supply a five-day parcel which, for a single person weighs 14.5 kilos and for a family fills several plastic crates. Containing long life milk, cereal and a variety of tinned goods, there are also other needed items including shower gel, shampoo and personal hygiene products, plus cleaning materials. But when the items are donated, they can also includes cakes and flowers to give people a little boost.

The parcels are then delivered to people in one of the four unmarked vans that the food bank runs.

The major supermarkets continue to be welcome supporters of the food bank, providing foodstuffs from their own shelves, as well as being donation points for the public. But schools, churches, businesses and individuals continue to keep the food bank shelves well stocked.

Alastair, who said he became involved shortly after retiring when he was asked to drive one of the vans and never left, said everyone believes the anniversary still needs to be marked and with that in mind are hosting a meet and greet at their base on Wednesday, May 31 from 10am till 2pm when they would be delighted to see any of those who had links with the charity over the last ten years, including those donating and the many volunteers.

The official launch of Falkirk Foodbank in Falkirk Foodbank in 2013

He added: “”Without the help and willing of the volunteers on a daily basis, the food bank wouldn't be what it is today and I would like to thank all the volunteers, both past and present, for their sterling work in keeping Falkirk Foodbank functioning. We are also always looking for more volunteers and would be happy to hear from anyone who want to know more about what we do.”

Find out more about Falkirk Foodbank here