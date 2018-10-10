Footage of firefighters battling Falkirk blaze

A kitchen fire which broke out in Wallace Street just before noon required seven Scottish Fire and Rescue appliances to attend at the scene.

The first floor flat fire just saw Police quickly close the road off to traffic at both ends of the street and the Scottish Ambulance Service was also on the scene.

There was an unconfirmed report that one resident required medical treatment, but the fire service stated it had no information on casualties at this time.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured photographs and video footage of the firefighters working together to put out the fire.