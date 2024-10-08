Nespresso Vertuo 1.2 Liters Espresso Machine | Amazon UK

Whether you work from home and you like a proper coffee during your 9-5, or you can’t stand instant and need something with a bit more oomph, the Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machine is 60% off on Amazon Prime Day - so if you’re after a decent coffee machine at a bargain price, snap this up!

Usually priced at £199.99, the Nespresso Vertuo 1.2 Liters Espresso Machine is £79.99 on Prime Day - so this really is a steal. And I can recommend it from experience, as I have this machine myself!

It comes with 12 capsules to start you off, and you can choose from 30 different varieties going forward, with different flavours and sizes, with seasonal drinks and limited edition Vertuo capsules available to buy from Nespresso throughout the year. The pumpkin spice edition has always been a favourite of mine at this time of year.

You can make a 40ml espresso, 80ml double espresso, 150ml gran lungo or a large mug at 230ml - and the machine heats up in 40 seconds, so it’s much quicker than waiting for the kettle to boil. It also makes a much more satisfying cup of coffee than a spoonful of instant.

If you like barista-style coffee, you can buy the Nespresso Aeroccino Milk Frother (sold separately) to create a cappuccino, latte, flat white or iced recipes.

And I like the fact you can send the used pods back to Nespresso for recycling - you just order a recycling bag, fill it up, and drop it off at your closest collection point, so you don’t feel like you’re creating lots of waste.

The only downside of Nespresso machines is you have to buy directly from Nespresso - but if you set up an account you do get offers and money off future orders through the app, so as long as you order in time before you run out, you won’t go without your caffeine hit.

This is a great machine - and at 60% off it’s a bargain.

But don’t just take my word for it, one recent buyer said: “I really like this machine. The coffee it produces is delicious and feels like something you'd get at Starbucks. Definitely a cut above regularly brewed coffee.”

Another satisfied customer added: “Amazing. Unbelievable. Incredible. Great taste and a truly phenomenal bargain. So happy I bought this on Black Friday. It is the gift that keeps giving.”

But this isn’t the only great coffee machine deal this Amazon Prime Day.

The L'OR BARISTA Sublime Coffee Capsule Machine by Philips is 55% off at £49.99 (RRP: £109.99) and makes single or double espressos with L'OR Espresso capsules.

Or if you wanted to test out your barista skills and make coffee straight from the beans, there’s 30% off the bestselling De'Longhi La Specialista 2 Liters Espresso Machine which is £372.99 (RRP: £529.99).

Amazon Prime Day runs from October 8 to 9 - and is a great time to get started on your Christmas shopping.

