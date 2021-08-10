Flood-hit Polmont library outlines reopening plans

Meadowbank Library in Polmont had to shut its doors yesterday when it fell victim to downpours.

Readers can still leave books outside the premises and place orders online.

Anna Herron, Falkirk Community Trust’s public libraries team leader, said: “At the moment, Meadowbank Library is operating a book-drop and click and collect service only.

Meadowbank Library in Polmont was closed on Monday due to water damage as a result of heavy rain. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“The heavy rain on Monday resulted in water ingress through the ceiling.

“We hope to re-open later in the week and would advise library users to follow our social channels for the latest news. All of our other libraries are open as usual.”

A Facebook statement read: “Water ingress has forced us to temporarily close Meadowbank Library in Polmont to the public. You can drop off books at the door only.

“You're welcome to visit any of our other libraries, all of which are open today.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.