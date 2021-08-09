Meadowbank Library (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Meadowbank Library fell victim to today’s downpours.

The Stevenson Avenue facility has had to close temporarily, leaving customers to drop off books at the entrance.

A statement posted to its Facebook page said: “We're not having much luck with the weather just now.

Meadowbank Library in Polmont closed due to water damage as a result of the rain. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"Water ingress has forced us to temporarily close Meadowbank Library in Polmont to the public. You can drop off books at the door only.

“You're welcome to visit any of our other libraries, all of which are open today.”

The library service said it would update its return to opening as soon as it had more information.

