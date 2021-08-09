Heavy rain forces closure of Polmont library

A library in Polmont has been forced to close its doors after heavy rain flooded into its premises.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 9th August 2021, 5:51 pm
Meadowbank Library (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Meadowbank Library fell victim to today’s downpours.

The Stevenson Avenue facility has had to close temporarily, leaving customers to drop off books at the entrance.

A statement posted to its Facebook page said: “We're not having much luck with the weather just now.

Meadowbank Library in Polmont closed due to water damage as a result of the rain. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Read More

Read More
Forth Valley Royal Hospital bullying claims: Report described as ‘clearly distre...

"Water ingress has forced us to temporarily close Meadowbank Library in Polmont to the public. You can drop off books at the door only.

“You're welcome to visit any of our other libraries, all of which are open today.”

The library service said it would update its return to opening as soon as it had more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Facebook