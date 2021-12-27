Firefighters battle blaze at Falkirk Council recycling centre

A fire broke out in a skip at one of Falkirk Council’s recycling centres earlier this morning.

By James Trimble
Monday, 27th December 2021, 11:19 am
Updated Monday, 27th December 2021, 11:20 am

The alarm was raised at the Roughmute facility, in Bogton Road, Bonnybridge just before 9am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire appliances attended at the recycling centre at 8.40am following reports of a fire breaking out in a skip. Firefighters extinguished the fire and have now left the scene.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances attended at the scene in Roughmute recycling centre

Roughmute is listed as being open until 5.45pm today and will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

