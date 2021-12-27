Firefighters battle blaze at Falkirk Council recycling centre
A fire broke out in a skip at one of Falkirk Council’s recycling centres earlier this morning.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 11:19 am
Updated
Monday, 27th December 2021, 11:20 am
The alarm was raised at the Roughmute facility, in Bogton Road, Bonnybridge just before 9am.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire appliances attended at the recycling centre at 8.40am following reports of a fire breaking out in a skip. Firefighters extinguished the fire and have now left the scene.”
Roughmute is listed as being open until 5.45pm today and will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.