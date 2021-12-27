Firefighters battle blaze at Falkirk Council recycling centre

The alarm was raised at the Roughmute facility, in Bogton Road, Bonnybridge just before 9am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire appliances attended at the recycling centre at 8.40am following reports of a fire breaking out in a skip. Firefighters extinguished the fire and have now left the scene.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances attended at the scene in Roughmute recycling centre

Roughmute is listed as being open until 5.45pm today and will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

